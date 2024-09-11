Fastbreak

Former Timberwolves NBA 6th Overall Pick Signs With New Team

Jarrett Culver, who spent time with the Hawks, Grizzlies and Timberwolves, has signed with a new NBA team.

Jun 20, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number six overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 20, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech) greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number six overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.

Jarrett Culver most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in ten games (one start) for the Atlanta Hawks.

He finished that year with averages of 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field.

On Wednesday, Culver's agency revealed that he has signed a deal with the Orlando Magic.

Via RBA Showcase: "🎙️ Jarrett Culver @jarrettc08 signs @OrlandoMagic #RBAShowcase | @impactbball"

Culver also confirmed the news (via his Instagram story).

Jarrett Culver's IG Story
September 11

The 25-year-old was the sixth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Texas Tech.

His rights were traded on draft night (via the Phoenix Suns) to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent the first two seasons of his career.

During Culver's rookie season, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 63 games (35 starts).

Considering that the Timberwolves gave up the rights to Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric, it ended up being a very poor trade for the franchise.

Following his two years in Minnesota, Culver spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Hawks.

His career averages are 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 144 games.

Jarrett
Dec 5, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver (7) boxes out Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena.

While there are no details yet on his contract with Orlando, it's fair to assume that it is likely an Exhibit 10.

Therefore, Culver could end up playing for the Magic's G League affiliate next season.

