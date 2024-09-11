Former Timberwolves NBA 6th Overall Pick Signs With New Team
Jarrett Culver most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in ten games (one start) for the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished that year with averages of 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field.
On Wednesday, Culver's agency revealed that he has signed a deal with the Orlando Magic.
Via RBA Showcase: "🎙️ Jarrett Culver @jarrettc08 signs @OrlandoMagic #RBAShowcase | @impactbball"
Culver also confirmed the news (via his Instagram story).
The 25-year-old was the sixth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Texas Tech.
His rights were traded on draft night (via the Phoenix Suns) to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent the first two seasons of his career.
During Culver's rookie season, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 63 games (35 starts).
Considering that the Timberwolves gave up the rights to Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric, it ended up being a very poor trade for the franchise.
Following his two years in Minnesota, Culver spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Hawks.
His career averages are 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 27.6% from the three-point range in 144 games.
While there are no details yet on his contract with Orlando, it's fair to assume that it is likely an Exhibit 10.
Therefore, Culver could end up playing for the Magic's G League affiliate next season.