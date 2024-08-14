Former Warriors Player Screenshots Text Conversation With Steph Curry
Kendric Davis spent last year playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors (in the G League).
He was with the Golden State Warriors for the 2023 preseason (and training camp).
Therefore, he spent time with NBA legends such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
On Tuesday, Davis posted a screenshot (via Instagram) of a text exchange he had with Curry after the Olympics (h/t ClutchPoints).
Davis wrote: "Greatest Point Guard to touch a 🏀🐐"
Curry responded: "Appreciate you bro. That was a crazy ride for sure.
Hope you and the family doing well, taking advantage of the summer keep getting better."
While there is nothing groundbreaking in the screenshot, fans rarely (if ever) get to see an authentic text message from one of the greatest players of all time.
Curry is also coming off a historic two-game stretch at the Olympics, where he led Team USA to a gold medal over France on Saturday.
Davis finished his rookie year in the G League with averages of 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 34 regular season games.
He is currently playing for the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL.
As for Curry, he is entering his 16th season in the NBA (all with Golden State).
He finished last year with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range.