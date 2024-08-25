Gary Trent Jr. Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post After Leaving Toronto Raptors
Gary Trent Jr. is coming off his fourth season playing for the Toronto Raptors.
He finished the year with averages of 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Over the offseason, Trent Jr. became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 16: "Free agent G Gary Trent Jr. has agreed on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Rich Paul and Lucas Newton of @klutchsports tell ESPN. Trent reunites with Damian Lillard and joins a Bucks organization that recruited him hard to chase a title with them."
On Sunday, Trent Jr. said his goodbye to the Raptors organization with a heartfelt Instagram post.
Trent Jr. captioned his post: "Learned a lot & Earned a lot in the 6 … The city part of me forever thank you 💯🖤 @raptors"
Trent Jr. finished his four-year tenure in Toronto with averages of 16.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 224 regular season games (169 starts).
He also appeared in six NBA playoff games with the franchise during the 2022 season.
Trent Jr. is expected to a huge addition to a Buck teams that already has Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.