George Karl Calls Out Denver Nuggets Front Office After Clippers Loss

Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl sent out a post after Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

May 8, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl reacts during the press conference announcing him NBA coach of the year at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-Imagn Images / Chris Humphreys-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 109-104 on their home floor in Colorado.

The Nuggets are now 0-2 to start the season, which has had a lot of fans and media questioning them.

After Saturday's loss, former Nuggets coach George Karl sent out a post (via X).

Karl wrote: "Did the Nuggets front office think they had the required pieces for great overall guard play this season?"

NBA Fans reacted to Karl's post.

@dougastevens: "Calving Booth has been on a 16 month vacation. Hasn’t done jack. Seriously."

@whatluvsabout: "Calvin Booth needs to go."

@MilbusLani: "Christian Braun has been one of the top players in both games, thus far. You're really going to blame guards? Maybe check the defense and scoring of forwards?"

@C_Reilly5: "Nothing wrong with Murray, people overreact"

@Bsdkwalechaacha: "Arrogance…they thought they can revive Westbrook career…he was flop at wizard,lakers and clippers…n nuggets thought they are genius to sign him.."

Despite the loss, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic finished with 41 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/26 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Following the Clippers, the Nuggets will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Toronto Raptors in Denver.

Oct 26, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Karl also made a post after their 102-87 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Karl wrote on Thursday: "Windows can sometimes close quickly in the League.

Just sayin’"

