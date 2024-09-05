George Karl Wants To End Beef With Ex-NBA Star Carmelo Anthony
George Karl coached for two decades in the NBA.
He had an extremely succesful run with the Denver Nuggets.
While they did not win a title, they (at one point) had an excellent roster led by Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson.
During the 2009 season, the Nuggets reached the Western Conference finals.
Karl and Anthony have had a notably poor relationship.
That said, Karl appears to want end the beef.
The 73-year-old recently sent out a post (via X) that had over 900 likes in four hours.
Karl wrote: "In a time of division, where coming together truly matters, I’m done feuding with Carmelo Anthony.
I have tremendous respect for Melo. We don’t know each other now but I hear he’s kicking butt and using his influence for positive impact.
It’s all love now from here out. 🧡"
Anthony spent eight seasons with the Nuggets (the longest tenure of his 19-year NBA career).
In that span, he averaged 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field in 564 games.
Following Denver, he went on to play for the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
There is no question that the ten-time NBA All-Star will be a Hall of Famer.
Via Courtside Buzz: "Hall of Famer & former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl has publicly admitted that he’s “done feuding with Carmelo Anthony”:
“In a time of division, where coming together truly matters, I’m done feuding with Carmelo Anthony.
I have tremendous respect for Melo. We don’t know each other now but I hear he’s kicking butt and using his influence for positive impact.
It’s all love now from here out. ”
Karl, through the years, criticized Anthony for being lazy & not living up to his full potential in his basketball career, but has never gone after him as a man or in his personal life."