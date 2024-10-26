Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk Went Viral In Bulls-Bucks Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Chicago Bulls (at home in Wisconsin).
During the first half, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "GIANNIS. MEANS. BUSINESS."
Many NBA fans reacted to the viral highlight.
@IrritatedPanda_: "We need an ambulance in Milwaukee my goodness"
Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "This was so rude.
Hell of a setup by Delon Wright to get Vooch all the way under the rim for Antetokounmpo."
@PassRushDiary: "No way somebody averaging 30 14 6 2&2
Letting another mf win a MVP before he wins his third ."
@sig_50: "Giannis dunked so hard on Vucevic that regardless of his passport situation/USA-citizenship I don’t think Montenegro would want him back anyways after seeing that defense."
@ishwar772: "Vooch didn't deserve this. He was just trying to help after the turnover."
Antetokounmpo is coming off an excellent first game where he had 25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 8/11 from the field.
The Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 124-109.
Following their showdown with the Bulls, the Bucks will visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center in New York.
As for the Bulls, they are 0-1 after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 123-111.
Following Milwaukee, they will head home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday evening at the United Center in Chicago.