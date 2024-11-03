Fastbreak

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Pass Went Viral In Cavs-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo made an incredible pass during Saturday's game.

Jan 1, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home).

During the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.

Antetokounmpo had 28 points, ten rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field in his first 29 minutes of playing time.

Via The Bucks: "No look, behind the back.

An ABSURD pass from Giannis to Dame for 3!"

Many NBA fans reacted.

@ClassyDameFan: "YAWNIS LOOK WHAT HAPPENS WHEN U DONT BALL HOG!!"

@clavish21: "tired of pretending like he isn’t a top 5 big man passer ever if not better"

@BucksFilmRoom: "HE NEVER LOOKS AT DAME. EVER."

@SoloYoungBuck: "This better be assist of the year ….

But it won’t even make the top 10 cuz it’s Giannis ofc…"

@dpease23: "Unpopular opinion. Im tired of watching Giannis try to make highlights every night. Just making the right play, pass the ball on time and play winning basketball. I do not care if it looks boring"

@steveybreezy: "This is plastered over ESPN for months if it’s lebron or jokic"

The Bucks came into the evening with a 1-4 record in their first five games.

Despite their struggles, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest while shooting 65.6% from the field.

Following Saturday's game, the Bucks will play the Cavs (again) in Ohio on Monday.

As for the Cavs, they entered the matchup with a perfect 6-0 record in their first six games.

