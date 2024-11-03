Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Pass Went Viral In Cavs-Bucks Game
On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home).
During the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Antetokounmpo had 28 points, ten rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 12/18 from the field in his first 29 minutes of playing time.
Via The Bucks: "No look, behind the back.
An ABSURD pass from Giannis to Dame for 3!"
Many NBA fans reacted.
@ClassyDameFan: "YAWNIS LOOK WHAT HAPPENS WHEN U DONT BALL HOG!!"
@clavish21: "tired of pretending like he isn’t a top 5 big man passer ever if not better"
@BucksFilmRoom: "HE NEVER LOOKS AT DAME. EVER."
@SoloYoungBuck: "This better be assist of the year ….
But it won’t even make the top 10 cuz it’s Giannis ofc…"
@dpease23: "Unpopular opinion. Im tired of watching Giannis try to make highlights every night. Just making the right play, pass the ball on time and play winning basketball. I do not care if it looks boring"
@steveybreezy: "This is plastered over ESPN for months if it’s lebron or jokic"
The Bucks came into the evening with a 1-4 record in their first five games.
Despite their struggles, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest while shooting 65.6% from the field.
Following Saturday's game, the Bucks will play the Cavs (again) in Ohio on Monday.
As for the Cavs, they entered the matchup with a perfect 6-0 record in their first six games.