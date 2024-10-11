Giannis Antetokounmpo's Block On LeBron James Went Viral In Lakers-Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Wisconsin for their second preseason game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo made his preseason debut after missing Sunday's 120-87 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
During the first half, the two-time MVP had a huge block on LeBron James that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "GIANNIS CHASEDOWN REJECTION 😲"
Many fans reacted to the big highlight.
@Chillai__kalan: "What an epic rejection! Giannis proves once again why he’s a defensive powerhouse. Can’t wait to see more action this season!"
@Feezy_Hafeez: "Someone needs to remind Giannis it's just preseason"
@MalikThr33sly: "This is why Lebron didn't wanna get on a plane to Milwaukee"
Following the first half, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported that Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will both be held out for the rest of the night.
Antetokounmpo finished his first preseason action with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field in 20 minutes of playing time.
Via Haynes: "Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard expected to be held out the second half against the Lakers tonight, sources say."
Following the Lakers, the Bucks will play two more preseason games against the Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks.
They will then open up the regular season on October 23 when they visit Joel Embiid and the 76ers in Philadelphia.
The Bucks finished last season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.