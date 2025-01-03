Giannis Antetokounmpo's Circus Shot Went Viral In Nets-Bucks Game
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Brooklyn Nets (at home).
During the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Crossover. Spin. Circus shot with the left.
🫡 Giannis"
Antetokounmpo finished the game with 27 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 12/24 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@TotalApexMedia: "Giannis is the only superstar who can dominate a game without having to jack up 100 threes"
@ballgamecom: "Do you still remember when James Harden said Giannis just dunks and doesn't have any skill? Yeah, we can't remember either 👀😤 "
@pacho3x: "Giannis something else fr"
Despite Antetokounmpo's exciting finish, the Bucks lost by a score of 113-110.
With the loss, they dropped to 17-15 in 32 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are still 6-4 over their last ten games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo are leading the NBA’s first 2024-25 All-Star fan voting returns:"
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The Bucks will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
As for the Nets, they improved to 13-21 in 34 games, which has them as the 12th seed.