Giannis Antetokounmpo's Circus Shot Went Viral In Nets-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a tough shot during Thursday's game.

Jan 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after being fouled driving to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the first halfat Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after being fouled driving to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets in the first halfat Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Brooklyn Nets (at home).

During the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "Crossover. Spin. Circus shot with the left.

🫡 Giannis"

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 27 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 12/24 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.

Many fans reacted to the highlight.

@TotalApexMedia: "Giannis is the only superstar who can dominate a game without having to jack up 100 threes"

@ballgamecom: "Do you still remember when James Harden said Giannis just dunks and doesn't have any skill? Yeah, we can't remember either 👀😤 "

@pacho3x: "Giannis something else fr"

Despite Antetokounmpo's exciting finish, the Bucks lost by a score of 113-110.

With the loss, they dropped to 17-15 in 32 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are still 6-4 over their last ten games.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo are leading the NBA’s first 2024-25 All-Star fan voting returns:"

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 26 games.

The Bucks will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dec 31, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As for the Nets, they improved to 13-21 in 34 games, which has them as the 12th seed.

