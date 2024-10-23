Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Bucks-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.
For the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Tuesday: "The Bucks have submitted their first injury report for the season opener on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Out: Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle surgery)
Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinitis)"
Antetokounmpo is coming off another sensational year where he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field in 73 games.
The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games), and Antetokounmpo was injured for the entire series.
Following the 76ers, the Bucks will play their second game on Friday evening when they return home to host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.
Antetokounmpo is going into his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).
As for the 76ers, they are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Friday evening in Canada against the Toronto Raptors.