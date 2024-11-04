Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
For the game, the Bucks could be without their best player, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
The two-time MVP is averaging 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 63.3% from the field in six games.
Via Bucks Lead on Sunday: "The Bucks' latest injury report for tomorrow's game:
Pat Connaughton (strained adductor)- Probable
Giannis (strained adductor)- Questionable
Khris Middleton (ankle)- Out
MarJon Beauchamp (illness)- Out
AJ Johnson (Herd)- Out
Chris Livingston (Herd)- Out"
The Bucks have had a tough start to the season, as they are just 1-5 in their first six games.
They most recently lost to the Cavs (at home) by a score of 114-113.
Despite the loss, Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists and one block while shooting 15/27 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Bucks will play their next game on Thursday evening when they host John Collins and the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.
Via ClutchPoints: "Giannis has been putting up monster numbers over his last 5 games for the Bucks, but all have resulted in losses
38 PTS - 11 REBS - 5 ASTS
22 PTS - 12 REBS - 7 ASTS
30 PTS - 10 REBS - 6 ASTS
37 PTS - 11 REBS - 4 ASTS
34 PTS - 16 REBS - 9 ASTS"
As for Cavs, they are a perfect 7-0 to start the new season.