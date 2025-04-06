UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Bucks-Pelicans Game
UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo is now doubtful (h/t Eric Nehm of The Athletic).
On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in New Orleans to play the Pelicans.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 30.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.2% from the field and 21.1% from the three-point range in 64 games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Bucks injury report for Sunday in New Orleans
Out:
Lillard (Right Calf Deep Vein Thrombosis)
Portis Jr. (League Suspension)
Sims (Right Thumb UCL Sprain)
Questionable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left shoulder tendinopathy)
Probable:
Pat Connaughton (right ankle sprain)"
The Bucks are coming off a 121-115 victory over the Miami Heat (in Florida).
Antetokounmpo went off for 36 points, 15 rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 13/21 from the field in 43 minutes of playing time.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Giannis is only the third player in NBA history (Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain) with consecutive games of 35+ PTS, 15+ REB, and 10+ AST."
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-34 record in 77 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Following the Pelicans, the Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday night when they return home to host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Milwaukee.