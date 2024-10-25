Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable on the injury report.
Antetokounmpo was also probable in the team's first game, but he played and finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 8/11 from the field in 31 minutes.
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Friday."
The Bucks are 1-0 after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 124-109 on Wednesday evening.
In addition to Antetokounmpo's big night, Damian Lillard also had 30 points.
Via The NBA: "Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo combine for 55 PTS to lead the @Bucks to the opening night win in Philly! 🔥
Dame: 30 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 6 3PM
Giannis: 25 PTS (8-11 FGM), 14 REB, 7 AST"
Following the Bulls, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).
As for the Bulls, they are 0-1 after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 123-111.
Zach LaVine led the team with 27 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 10/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.