Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Bucks Game
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Los Angeles Clippers in Wisconsin.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward has missed each of the previous eight games, so this would be his ninth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) questionable for Thursday."
Antetokounmpo is in the middle of another sensational season with averages of 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field and 18.8% from the three-point range in 41 games.
Via Ti Windisch of Gyro Step: "Giannis is questionable for tonight still with his calf injury and 6 of the next 10 games are back-to-backs. The Bucks go a full month without getting two consecutive days off starting in early March. They'll have multiple games without Portis and Giannis and they will be HARD."
The Bucks come into play as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record in 53 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Clippers, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the Washington Wizards.
As for the Clippers, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-23 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following the Bucks, the Clippers will visit the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening.