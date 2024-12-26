Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Nets-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Thursday's game.
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets in Wisconsin.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) questionable for Thursday."
Antetokounmpo is in the middle of an incredible season.
The All-Star forward is averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 24 games.
