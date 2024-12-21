Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Saturday's game.
On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Washington WIzards (at home) in Wisconsin.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) questionable Saturday."
Antetokounmpo has been sensational during the 2024-25 season.
The All-Star forward has averages of 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field in 24 games.
