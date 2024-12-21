Fastbreak

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after winning the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Washington WIzards (at home) in Wisconsin.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.

Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) questionable Saturday."

Antetokounmpo has been sensational during the 2024-25 season.

The All-Star forward has averages of 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field in 24 games.

