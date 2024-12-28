Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks-Bulls Game
On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Chicago to play the Bulls.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) listed questionable for Saturday."
Antetokounmpo enters the day with averages of 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-13 record in 29 games.
They have gone 1-1 in their last two games without Antetokounmpo.
Earlier this week, the Bucks beat the Bulls (at home) by a score of 112-91.
Khris Middleton led the way with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists in only 23 minutes of playing time.
Following the Bulls, the Bucks will remain on the road when they visit Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.