Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk Went Viral In Raptors-Bucks Game
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Toronto Raptors (at home) in Wisconsin.
During the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
The superstar forward put up 22 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "GIANNIS OBLITERATES THE RIM 😤😤"
Antetokounmpo came into the night with outstanding averages of 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 33 games.
Via NBA Communications: "Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić lead their respective conferences in the third fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.
Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. Players and a media panel account for 25% each."
The Bucks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-17 record in 39 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following the Raptors, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday when they remain at home to host Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers.
In Milwaukee, they are 14-7 in 21 games.
As for the Raptors, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-31 record in 41 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.