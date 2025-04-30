Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets In Intense Exchange With Pacers Player's Dad
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers (in overtime) by a score of 119-118.
They have now been eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs in the first round (for the second straight season).
After the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen exchanging words with Tyrese Haliburton's father.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Giannis and Haliburton’s dad exchanged words after the Bucks were eliminated 😯"
Many fans commented on the interaction.
@cuhzl1ghtyr: "They weren’t even beefing giants said he loved him at the end"
@raspysoul: "This looks like more love than exchanging words"
@astral.elements: "In this very moment giannis decided he is demanding a trade to a championship contender"
Dave Portnoy: "By the way Giannis had every right to do this. Halliburton’s dad was celebrating in his face on the court. No different than if a fan got in his face on the court. He shouldn’t have been there"
Evan Sidery: "Giannis Antetokounmpo just went face-to-face with Tyrese Haliburton’s father after the Bucks were eliminated in Game 5.
Giannis had to be pulled back by team staffers."
Antetokounmpo finished the loss with 30 points, 20 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 9/17 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
There will be a lot of questions about his future, as the Bucks have been able to have any real success since winning the 2021 title.
Via NBACentral: "Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2025 playoffs:
30 PTS - 20 REB - 13 AST
28 PTS - 15 REB - 6 AST
37 PTS - 12 REB - 74% FG
34 PTS - 18 REB - 70% FG
36 PTS - 12 REB - 2 BLK "