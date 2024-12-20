Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Cavs in Cleveland.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - Dec. 20 at Cleveland
Out:
AJ Johnson (G League)
Damian Lillard (Right Calf Strain)
Chris Livingston (G League)
Tyler Smith (G League)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Khris Middleton (Non-Covid Illness)"
Antetokounmpo enters play with averages of 32.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 61.4% from the field and 17.6% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The Bucks have gone 14-11 in their first 25 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have won four straight games.
Most recently, the Bucks won the NBA Cup over the OKC Thunder by a score of 97-81 (in Las Vegas).
Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds, ten assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 10/19 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo's NBA resume continues to grow!
1x NBA Champion
1x NBA Finals MVP
1x Emirates NBA Cup Champion
1x Emirates NBA Cup MVP
2x Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
1x Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
1x Kia NBA Most Improved Player
8x NBA All-Star
8x All-NBA
5x All-Defensive Team
2x Emirates NBA Cup All-Tournament Team
1x NBA All-Star Game MVP
NBA 75th Anniversary Team"