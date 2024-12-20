Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo's NBA resume continues to grow!



▪️ 1x NBA Champion

▪️ 1x NBA Finals MVP

▪️ 1x Emirates NBA Cup Champion

▪️ 1x Emirates NBA Cup MVP

▪️ 2x Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

▪️ 1x Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

▪️ 1x Kia NBA Most Improved Player

▪️ 8x NBA… pic.twitter.com/LGISxYS0vA