Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Boston to play the Celtics.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo enters play with averages of 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 61.6% from the field in 19 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Friday."
The Bucks had a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season.
However, they have been one of the best teams in the league over the last few weeks.
Currently, the Bucks are 11-10 in 21 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks had been in the middle of a seven-game winning streak before losing (at home) to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 119-104.
They are still 8-2 over their previous ten games.
Following the Celtics, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday afteroon when they visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
Antetokounmpo is in his 12th season in the NBA (all with the Bucks).
He is a two-time MVP (and led the Bucks to the 2021 title).
On Friday, the future Hall of Famer is celebrating his 30th birthday.
As for Boston, they enter the evening as the second seed in the east with an 18-4 record in 22 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.