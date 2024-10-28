Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Celtics Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Boston for a showdown with the Celtics.
For the game, the Bucks have listed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable on the injury report.
The All-Star forward has been on the injury report in each of the first three games (he played in all of them).
Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field.
Via Bucks Lead: "The Bucks' latest injury report for tonight's game:
Giannis (tendinitis)- Probable
Khris Middleton (ankle)- Out
Stanley Umude (Herd)- Out"
Despite Antetokounmpo's hot start to the season, the Bucks are just 1-2 in their first three games.
They most recently had a tough 115-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at Barclays Center in New York.
Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/11 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following the Celtics, the Bucks will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday evening.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
As for Boston, they come into the night with a perfect 3-0 record.
They most recently beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 124-118 (in Michigan).
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown led the way with 24 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 6/24 from the field.
Following the Bucks, the Celtics will visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening.