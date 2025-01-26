Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Clippers Game
On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in California to play the LA Clippers.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.3% from the field in 36 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - Jan. 25 at Clippers
Out:
AJ Green (Left Quad Strain)
AJ Johnson (G League)
Chris Livingston (G League)
Liam Robbins (G League)
Tyler Smith (G League)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Injury Management)"
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Update: Bobby Portis Jr. (Personal Reasons) is out for tonight’s game. Tyler Smith is available."
The Bucks come into play as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-17 record in 42 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak).
Following the Clippers, the Bucks will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
On the road, they are 8-10 in 18 games.
As for the Clippers, they are 25-19 in 44 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 6-4 over their last ten.
At home, the Clippers have gone 16-8 in the 24 games they have hosted at the Intuit Dome.