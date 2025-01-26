Fastbreak

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Clippers Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Feb 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts to the crowd after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in California to play the LA Clippers.

For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.3% from the field in 36 games.

Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - Jan. 25 at Clippers

Out:
AJ Green (Left Quad Strain)
AJ Johnson (G League)
Chris Livingston (G League)
Liam Robbins (G League)
Tyler Smith (G League)

Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Injury Management)"

Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Update: Bobby Portis Jr. (Personal Reasons) is out for tonight’s game. Tyler Smith is available."

The Bucks come into play as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-17 record in 42 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak).

Following the Clippers, the Bucks will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

On the road, they are 8-10 in 18 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

As for the Clippers, they are 25-19 in 44 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 over their last ten.

At home, the Clippers have gone 16-8 in the 24 games they have hosted at the Intuit Dome.

