Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Grizzlies Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Memphis to face off against the Grizzlies.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable on the injury report, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 62.0% from the field in four games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Wednesday: "Here is the Bucks injury report for Thursday's game in Memphis.
Out:
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)
AJ Johnson (G League Assignment)
Chris Livingston (G League Assignment)
Stanley Umude (Two-Way)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinitis)"
The Bucks come into the matchup with a 1-3 record in their first four games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 119-108.
Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, ten rebounds and six assists while shooting 14/26 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Despite getting off to a poor start to the new season, the Bucks are expected to be a contender to reach the 2025 NBA Finals.
Following Memphis, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 2-3 in their first five games.
They most recently lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 119-106.
Following Milwaukee, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the 76ers in Philadelphia.