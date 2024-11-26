Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Heat Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Florida to play the Miami Heat.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in his first16 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) listed probable for Tuesday."
The Bucks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-9 record in 17 games.
After a slow start to the year, the Bucks are now in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Most recently, they beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 125-119.
Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 12/23 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following the Heat, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards in Milwaukee.
Via The NBA: "Giannis has been unstoppable through 2 Group Play games 😤"
As for the Heat, they are 7-7 in 14 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Following the Bucks, the Heat will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.