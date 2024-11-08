Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Knicks Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in New York to face off against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 61.7% from the field in seven games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "The Bucks injury report for tonight vs. the Knicks:
Out:
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)
AJ Johnson (G League)
Chris Livingston (G League)
Questionable:
Gary Trent Jr. (Lower Back Spasms)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Adductor Strain)"
The Bucks are 2-6 in their first eight games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 123-100.
Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following their matchup with New York, the Bucks will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin.
As for the Knicks, they are 3-4 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently lost to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 121-116 in Georgia.
Following the Bucks, the Knicks will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.