Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
For the game, the Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable on the injury report, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest while shooting 67.6% from the field in his first two games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Saturday: "The Bucks have submitted their first injury report for Sunday’s game vs. the Nets in Brooklyn.
Out:
Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle surgery)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinitis)
AJ Green (right great toe sprain)"
The Bucks are currently 1-1 in their first two games.
They most recently lost to the Chicago Bulls (at home) by a score of 133-122.
Despite the loss, Antetokounmpo had 38 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while shooting 15/23 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following Brooklyn, the Bucks will visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Monday evening.
As for the Nets, they are 0-2 with losses against the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.
They most recently lost to the Magic (in Florida) by a score of 116-101.
Cam Thomas led the team with 24 points while shooting 7/17 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range.
Following the Bucks, the Nets will remain at home to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn.