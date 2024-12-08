Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday: "Injury Report - Dec. 8 at Brooklyn
Out:
Johnson (G League)
Livingston (G League)
Robbins (G League)
Smith (G League)
Probable:
Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Beauchamp (Left Hamstring Tendinopathy)
Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)
Prince (Non-Covid Illness)"
Antetokounmpo has outstanding averages of 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 61.0% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 20 games.
The Bucks had won seven games in a row before falling to the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics in their last two.
Earlier this season, they lost to the Nets by a score of 115-102 (also at Barclays Center).
Antetokounmpo finished the loss with 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Following Brooklyn, the Bucks will return home to host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening in Milwaukee.
As for the Nets, they 10-13 in 23 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are coming off a 99-90 victory over Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (at home).
Following the Bucks, the Nets will resume action on Friday evening when they visit Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in Memphis.