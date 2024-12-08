Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Nets Game

Injury Report - Dec. 8 at Brooklyn



Out:

Johnson (G League)

Livingston (G League)

Robbins (G League)

Smith (G League)



Probable:

Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

Beauchamp (Left Hamstring Tendinopathy)

Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)

Prince (Non-Covid Illness)