Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Pistons Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The two-time MVP enters play with averages of 32.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.9% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks on Monday: "Injury Report - Dec. 3 at Detroit
Out:
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
MarJon Beauchamp (Left Hamstring Tendinopathy)
Taurean Prince (Right Quad Contusion)"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-9 record in 19 games.
They are 8-2 over their previous ten games and are also in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 124-114.
Antetokounmpo exploded for 42 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one block while shooting 15/24 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pistons, the Bucks will return home to host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening in Wisconsin.
As for the Pistons, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 9-13 record in 22 games.
They are 4-6 over their last ten games.
Following the Bucks, the Pistons will play their next game on Wednesday evening against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.