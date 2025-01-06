Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Raptors Game
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The two-time MVP is averaging 32.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 21.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Monday."
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-16 record in 33 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 5-5 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Portland Trail Blazers (at home) by a score of 105-102.
Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/27 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following the Raptors, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday when they return home to host the San Antonio Spurs.
Antetokounmpo is in his 12th season playing in the NBA (all with the Bucks).
On the other side, the Raptors are the 13th seed with an 8-27 record in 35 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Raptors will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.