Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder NBA Cup Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas (NBA Cup).
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 61.4% from the field in 23 games.
Via The Bucks on Monday: "Injury Report - Dec. 17 vs. Oklahoma City
Questionable:
Liam Robbins (Left Ankle Sprain)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Damian Lillard (Right Calf Contusion)
Khris Middleton (Non-Covid Illness)"
