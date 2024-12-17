Fastbreak

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder NBA Cup Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas (NBA Cup).

For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 61.4% from the field in 23 games.

Via The Bucks on Monday: "Injury Report - Dec. 17 vs. Oklahoma City

Questionable:
Liam Robbins (Left Ankle Sprain)

Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Damian Lillard (Right Calf Contusion)
Khris Middleton (Non-Covid Illness)"

