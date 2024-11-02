Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game
On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Wisconsin.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest while shooting 65.6% from the field in five games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Friday: "Here is the Bucks' injury report for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Out:
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)
AJ Johnson (G League Assignment)
Chris Livingston (G League Assignment)
Stanley Umude (Two-Way)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinitis)"
The Bucks have gotten off to a tough start to the season with a 1-4 record in their first five games.
They most recently lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 122-99.
Antetokounmpo finished the loss with 37 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 17/22 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
As for the Cavs, they are off to an excellent start to the 2024-25 season.
They are a perfect 6-0 in their first six games after most recently beating Orlando Magic by a score of 120-109.
2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/16 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
On Monday night, the two teams will play in Cleveland, Ohio.