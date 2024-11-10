Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Celtics-Bucks Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in eight games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Saturday: "Bucks injury report for Sunday vs. Boston
Out:
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)
Questionable:
Andre Jackson Jr. (Left Hip Pointer)
Gary Trent Jr. (Lower Back Spasms)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Ryan Rollins (Left Shoulder Contusion)"
The Bucks are 2-7 in their first nine games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 116-94 at Madison Square Garden.
Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 11/21 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
Following the Celtics, the Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors.
As for the Celtics, they are 8-2 in their first ten games.
They most recently defeated the Brooklyn Nets (in overtime) by a score of 108-104.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points and nine rebounds.
Following the Bucks, the Celtics will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they return home to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.