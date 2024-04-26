Giannis Antetokounmpo's Official Injury Status For Bucks-Pacers Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Indiana to face off against the Pacers for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks will remain without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.
He also missed each of the first two games of the series.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as out for today’s game."
Antetokounmpo had another outstanding regular season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the first-round (in five games).
Through the first two games of the series, the Pacers and Bucks are tied up at 1-1.
In Game 2, the Pacers won by a score of 125-108.
2019 NBA Champion Pascal Siakam led the way with 37 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while shooting 16/23 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
This is the first time the Pacers have been in the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was still on the roster.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Indiana).
The Pacers are 26-15 at home, while the Bucks are 18-22 on the road.