Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game

Injury Report - Dec. 4 vs. Atlanta



Out:

MarJon Beauchamp (Neck Spasms)

AJ Johnson (G League Assignment)

Chris Livingston (Left Ankle Sprain)

Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)

Tyler Smith (G League Assignment)



Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)