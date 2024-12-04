Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Atlanta Hawks.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but the two-time MVP is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo has incredible averages of 32.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 61.7% from the field in 18 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - Dec. 4 vs. Atlanta
Out:
MarJon Beauchamp (Neck Spasms)
AJ Johnson (G League Assignment)
Chris Livingston (Left Ankle Sprain)
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)
Tyler Smith (G League Assignment)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)"
The Bucks had a really tough start to the season.
However, they have turned things around in a significant way.
Currently, the Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-9 record in 20 games.
They are also in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 128-107.
Antetokounmpo had 28 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 10/11 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.
Following Atlanta, the Bucks will visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Friday.
As for the Hawks, they are also one of the hottest teams in the league.
They are the sixth seed in the east with an 11-11 record in 22 games.
The Hawks comes into play in the middle of a four-game winning streak.