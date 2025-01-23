Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Heat-Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will play the Miami Heat (at home) in Wisconsin.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in 35 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report - Jan. 23 vs. Miami
Out:
AJ Green (Left Quad Strain)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Injury Management)"
The Bucks are coming off a 123-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 15 rebounds and six assists while shooting 13/17 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Most games shooting over 50 FG% this season:
32 — Giannis
32 — Gafford
32 — Allen
31 — Duren
One of them is also averaging 32 PPG."
The Bucks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-17 record in 41 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and are 7-3 over their last ten).
Following Miami, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers.
As for Miami, they are the ninth seed with a 21-21 record in 42 games.
They are 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Bucks, the Heat will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Brooklyn Nets in New York.