Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game
On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Charlotte Hornets in Wisconsin.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
@HornetsReddit: "Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as PROBABLE against the Charlotte Hornets tonight."
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 61.4% from the field and 18.2% from the three-point range in 15 games.
The Bucks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-9 record in 16 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers (at home) by a score of 129-117.
Antetokounmpo finished with 37 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/21 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Giannis this season:
32.4 PPG (1st in NBA)
12.0 RPG (5th)
6.4 APG
1.4 BPG
61.4 FG%
Averaging more PPG and APG than his MVP seasons."
Following the Hornets, the Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
Antetokounmpo is in his 12th year playing for the Bucks.
As for the Hornets, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-9 record in their first 15 games.
Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Earlier this month, the Hornets beat the Bucks (115-114) at home.