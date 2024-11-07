Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Jazz-Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Utah Jazz in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Bucks could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
Antetokounmpo missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Wednesday: "Here is the Bucks injury report for Thursday’s game vs. Utah:
Out:
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)
AJ Johnson (G League)
Chris Livingston (G League)
Questionable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Adductor Strain)"
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 63.3% from the field in six games.
That said, the Bucks have struggled in a big way to start the new season.
They are 1-6 in their first seven games (and in the middle of a six-game losing streak).
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 116-114.
Following their showdown with Utah, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
As for the Jazz, they are 1-6 in their first seven games.
They most recently defeated the Chicago Bulls (on the road) by a score of 135-126.
Following the Bucks, the Jazz will play their next game on Saturday evening when they travel to San Antonio for a showdown with Chris Paul and the Spurs.