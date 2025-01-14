Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Kings-Bucks Game
On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Sacramento Kings in Wisconsin.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field and 17.4% from the three-point range in 31 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Tuesday."
The Bucks come into the day as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-17 record in 37 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Bucks lost to the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 140-106.
Antetokounmpo finished the loss with 24 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 10/21 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following the Kings, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic.
At home, they have gone 12-7 in the 19 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.
As for the Kings, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-19 record in 39 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.
Following the Bucks, the Kings will play their next game on Thursday night when they return home to host the Houston Rockets in Sacramento.
Tuesday will be the first time the Bucks and Kings face off during the 2024-25 season.