Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game
On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Orlando Magic in Florida.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via The Bucks: "Injury Report - Jan. 15 vs. Orlando
Out:
AJ Johnson (G League Assignment)
Tyler Smith (G League Assignment)
Gary Trent Jr. (Left Hip Flexor Strain)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Injury Management)"
Antetokounmpo has outstanding averages of 31.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field in 32 games.
The Bucks are coming off a 130-115 victory over the Sacramento Kings (at home in Wisconsin).
Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks while shooting 14/23 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Right now, the Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-17 record in 38 games.
Earlier this month, they beat the Magic (in Orlando) by a score of 109-106.
Antetokounmpo exploded for 41 points and 14 rebounds in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA TV on January 11: "Giannis threw down NINE DUNKS against the Magic in the @Bucks win in Orlando 😤"
As for the Magic, they are the fourth seed (one spot ahead of the Bucks) with a 23-18 record in 41 games.
Last season, both teams lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.