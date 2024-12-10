Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Magic-Bucks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Orlando Magic in Wisconsin.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field in 21 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Tuesday."
The Bucks enter play as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-11 record in their first 23 games.
After a slow start, they have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 118-113.
Antetokounmpo went off for 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 14/22 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "The Knockout Rounds begin TONIGHT 🍿
🏆 NBA's leading scorer Giannis (32.5 PPG) goes up against Orlando's league leading defense (103.3 PPG allowed)
🏆 Magic and Bucks have both won 8 of their last 10 games"
As for Orlando, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-9 record in 26 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Magic beat the Phoenix Suns (at home) by a score of 115-110.
Jalen Suggs led the way with 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 8/18 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.