Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Nets-Bucks Game
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Brooklyn Nets in Wisconsin.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The two-time MVP comes into the night with averages of 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 61.0% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via RotoWire: "Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Thursday"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-14 record in 31 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 120-112.
Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 11/20 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Giannis has scored 20+ points on 50% shooting EVERY game he's played this season."
Following the Nets, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
They have gone 10-5 in the 15 games they have played on their home floor in Wisconsin.
As for the Nets, they are the 12th seed in the east with a 12-21 record in 33 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing skid (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Bucks, the Nets will play return home to host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.