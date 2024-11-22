Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Pacers-Bucks Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers in Wisconsin.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 61.0% from the field and 18.2% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Wednesday."
The Bucks are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-9 record in their first 15 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Chicago Bulls by a score of 122-106.
Antetokounmpo led the way with 41 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 17/24 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Games with 40+ PTS And 70+ FG% this century:
20 — Giannis
[gap]
12 — Shaq
10 — KD
The only players in double-digits."
Following the Pacers, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Wisconsin.
As for the Pacers, they are 6-9 in their first 15 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following their matchup with the Bucks, the Pacers will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.