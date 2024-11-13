Fastbreak

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Pistons-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 12, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) sits with guard Damian Lillard on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Detroit Pistons in Wisconsin.

For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 61.6% from the field and 14.3% from the three-point range in ten games.

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Here is the Bucks injury report for tonight's game vs. the Pistons:

Out:
Damian Lillard (Concussion Protocol)
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)

Questionable:
Ryan Rollins (Left Shoulder Instability)

Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)"

The Bucks have had a tough start to the new season.

They are 3-8 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

That said, the Bucks most recently beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 99-85.

Antetokounmpo led the team with 23 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four blocks while shooting 9/12 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.

Following the Pistons, they will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

As for the Pistons, they are 5-7 in their first 12 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they travel to Canada for a showdown with the Toronto Raptors.

