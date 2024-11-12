Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Raptors-Bucks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 60.7% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed probable for Tuesday."
The Bucks are 2-8 in their first ten games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks by a score of 116-94.
Despite the loss, Antetokounmpo finished with 43 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks while shooting 18/29 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Following the Raptors, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Debuting our new NBA Cup court tonight."
As for the Raptors, they are 2-9 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Raptors lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 123-103.
Following the Bucks, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Detroit Pistons in Canada.