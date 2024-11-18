Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Rockets-Bucks Game
On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets will face off in Wisconsin.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in his first 12 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Injury Report vs. Houston:
Out:
Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery)
Ryan Rollins (Left Shoulder Instability)
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)
Damian Lillard (Concussion Protocol)"
The Bucks will enter the evening as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 4-9 record in their first 13 games.
In their most recent game, they lost to the Charlotte Hornets (on the road) by a score of 115-114.
Antetokounmpo (who missed the game-winning shot) finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks while shooting 11/22 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following their matchup with the Rockets, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Chicago Bulls in Wisconsin.
As for the Rockets, they have had an excellent start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are 10-3 in 13 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Bucks, the Rockets will host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening in Houston, Texas.