Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game

Bucks injury report vs. Wizards on 11/30:



Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy)

MarJon Beauchamp (left hamstring tendinopathy)



Out:

Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle surgery)

Liam Robbins (2-Way)

AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, Tyler Smith (G-League)