Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Washington Wizards in Wisconsin.
For the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.8% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in his first 16 games.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Friday: "Bucks injury report vs. Wizards on 11/30:
Probable:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy)
MarJon Beauchamp (left hamstring tendinopathy)
Out:
Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle surgery)
Liam Robbins (2-Way)
AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, Tyler Smith (G-League)"
The Bucks had a tough start to the season.
That said, they are now one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
Currently, the Bucks are 9-9 in their first 18 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Bucks beat the Miami Heat (in Florida) by a score of 106-103.
Following the Wizards, they will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit the Pistons in Detroit.
As for the Wizards, they are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 2-15 record in 17 games.
They are in the middle of a 13-game losing streak.
Following the Bucks, the Wizards will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.