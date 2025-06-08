Fastbreak

Giannis Antetokounmpo Made His Feelings Clear About Khris Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a post about his former Milwaukee Bucks teammate.

Ben Stinar

Mar 13, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) puts his arm around small forward Khris Middleton (22) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo spent his entire NBA career with Khris Middleton before the Milwaukee Bucks traded him to the Washington Wizards.

Middleton is a franchise legend who helped the Bucks win the 2021 title over the Phoenix Suns.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on February 5): "Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation, sources tell ESPN."

Recently, Antetokounmpo made a post about Middleton that had over 50,000 likes and 2.2 million impressions.

@BucksRealm wrote: "True or False: Khris Middleton gets his jersey retired in Milwaukee.

(I vote yes with zero hesitation)"

Antetokounmpo responded: "1000% 🐐"

Over Middleton's 12 seasons in Milwaukee, he had averages of 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 735 games.

He is a three-time NBA All-Star.

Via Ballislife.com (in 2024): "2nd Round Pick
1st G-League alum to become All-Star
3 x All-Star
NBA Champion
Olympic Gold Medalist
3rd all-time leading scorer in Bucks history (Giannis & Kareem are 1 & 2)"

Despite moving Middleton for a younger player (Kyle Kuzma), the Bucks had another disappointing finish to the season

They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round.

Via Real Sports: "Bucks players to have a 40/10/5 game:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Pat Connaughton"

NBA
Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Former teammates Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) hug prior to their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
