Giannis Antetokounmpo Made His Feelings Clear About Khris Middleton
Giannis Antetokounmpo spent his entire NBA career with Khris Middleton before the Milwaukee Bucks traded him to the Washington Wizards.
Middleton is a franchise legend who helped the Bucks win the 2021 title over the Phoenix Suns.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on February 5): "Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation, sources tell ESPN."
Recently, Antetokounmpo made a post about Middleton that had over 50,000 likes and 2.2 million impressions.
@BucksRealm wrote: "True or False: Khris Middleton gets his jersey retired in Milwaukee.
(I vote yes with zero hesitation)"
Antetokounmpo responded: "1000% 🐐"
Over Middleton's 12 seasons in Milwaukee, he had averages of 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 735 games.
He is a three-time NBA All-Star.
Via Ballislife.com (in 2024): "2nd Round Pick
1st G-League alum to become All-Star
3 x All-Star
NBA Champion
Olympic Gold Medalist
3rd all-time leading scorer in Bucks history (Giannis & Kareem are 1 & 2)"
Despite moving Middleton for a younger player (Kyle Kuzma), the Bucks had another disappointing finish to the season
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round.
Via Real Sports: "Bucks players to have a 40/10/5 game:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Pat Connaughton"