Giannis Antetokounmpo Made His Feelings Clear About Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best five players in the NBA in the middle of his prime (at 30).
That said, the Bucks have been unable to get out of the first round in each of the previous three seasons.
Every summer (as of late), Antetokounmpo's name gets mentioned in trade rumors.
One team that has been rumored as a possible landing spot is the San Antonio Spurs.
Back in January, Antetokounmpo spoke about Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
Antetokounmpo: "He's probably one of the most talented players I've ever watched on TV, ever played against. This is his second year in the league, he's way better than his first year... He's going to be the face of the league for a lot years."
While it's very possible (if not likely) that the Bucks hold on to their franchise cornerstone, it's certainly good to know how Antetokounmpo feels about Wembanyama.
Antetokounmpo finished this past season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 67 games.
Via StatMuse: "Most PPG + RPG + APG in the Finals:
53.3 — Giannis
51.4 — Jokic
47.2 — Barry
47.1 — Russell, Wilt
46.5 — Shai"
On the other side, Wembanyama finished his second NBA season with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
The Spurs last made the NBA playoffs in 2019.