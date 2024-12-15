Giannis Antetokounmpo Made History In Hawks-Bucks NBA Cup Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas (NBA Cup).
The Bucks won the game by a score of 110-102 to advance to the NBA Cup Finals.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 32 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and four blocks while shooting 10/15 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Most games with at least 30 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST since 2013-14:
Giannis Antetokounmpo - 138
...
Nikola Jokic - 100
Luka Doncic - 87
Russell Westbrook - 87"
Antetokounmpo also made history by moving up to 60th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "Per Bucks PR:
With 30 points so far in today’s game vs. Atlanta, Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Bob Lanier (19,248) to move up to No. 60 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
Following Lanier, the next player for Antetokounmpo to pass will be Jamal Crawford (19,419).
The Bucks will now face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder or Houston Rockets on Tuesday evening (also in Las Vegas).
Antetokounmpo is in the middle of an incredible season.
The future Hall of Famer came into the day with averages of 32.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 61.4% from the field.
Following the NBA Cup, the Bucks will resume regular season action on Friday evening in Ohio against the Cleveland Cavaliers.